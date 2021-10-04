According to the Power On newsletter by Mark Gurman, Apple is all set to announce the launch of a new M1X-powered MacBook Pro, a high-end Mac mini as early as later this month. To be more specific, sources close to Gurman say Apple is ready to launch the new generation MacBook Pro and the new Mac mini in the coming few weeks. This isn’t a surprise given the fact that Apple usually introduces new Mac hardware in the month of October.

There are a lot of rumors going around that Apple’s new M1X chip, which is the successor of the current M1 chip, will be considerably more powerful than its predecessor. If rumors are to be believed, the new M1X will offer 10 cores, 8 high-performance cores, and 2 energy-efficient cores vs 4 high-performance cores and 4 energy-efficient cores in its predecessor. Clearly, the upcoming Apple processor will focus a lot on performance.

The new M1X chip is also rumored to offer impressive GPU performance, which will be way better than that of last year’s Apple M1. According to leaked benchmark results, the new chip will offer double the GPU performance of its predecessor.

Mark Gurman also claims Apple’s new chip will come in two variants—16 and 32 GPU cores, both of which will have a total of 10 cores. However, we’re not hearing this for the first time, but Gurman’s claim does give a fillip to the previous rumors.

Talking about the upcoming MacBook Pro, rumor has it that the M1X-powered MacBook Pro will be available in 14- and 16-inch models. The Cupertino tech giant is also expected to improve the design of the new MacBook Pro, though the details about the redesign are not known at this point in time.

The new MacBook Pro is said to include a mini LED display, a MagSafe charger, an SD card slot, an HDMI port, and more thunderbolt ports.