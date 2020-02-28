Apple and Beats Audio launched their last Powerbeats wireless headphones back in 2016. Back in 2019, Beats launched the Powerbeats Pro truly wireless headphones but it looks like the company is close to launching a successor to the Powerbeats3.

A recent FCC filing (via Engadget) shows a new pair of headphones that share the design with the existing Powerbeats wireless headphones. Back in December 9to5google, spotted “Powerbeats4” model referenced in iOS 13 code confirming the existence of the new wireless headphones. Rumours also suggest that the new Powerbeats headphones will come with Apple’s latest H1 chip and “Hey Siri” support.

The headphones will be priced around $250 mark and will compete with the existing Powerbeats Pro. Unless you are interested in having wires around your neck, we would recommend going for the truly wireless Powerbeats Pro.