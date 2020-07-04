We reported recently that Apple may be planning to ship the iPhone 12 without any phone charger or headphones, merely bundling a USB cable.

The rumour has angered many, and it may have resulted in an Apple Survey currently going around asking iPhone users what they did with their old charger.

Pesquisa da Apple que recebi por email. Várias perguntas sobre o uso do carregador! Será q teremos um iPhone 12 sem carregador na caixa? ? terá?? @juniornannetti @marchwill pic.twitter.com/q1kiiCVeQL — Gustavo Alves Reis (@Gunstaxl) July 1, 2020

Reported by Gustavo Alves Reis in Brasil, the survey asks that you did with the last iPhone charger you received with your handset.

It lists the following options:

I sold or traded it with my iPhone

I lost it

I gave it to a family member or friend

I still use it at home

I still use it outside (at work, school, or other places)

I still have it, but I don’t use it

There has long been a move by environmentalists to reduce the bundling of unnecessary accessories such as USB phone chargers, but in recent years there has been a major move toward proprietary fast charging which has meant the bundled phone charger has once again become important.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo Apple is mainly dropping the iPhone charger to reduce the cost of the 5G iPhone, and expects to make money back by selling the 20W phone charger the new iPhone supports, something most iPhone buyers will likely purchase at Apple’s much-inflated prices.

From earlier leaks the upcoming iPhone 12 series will include four different models with various specifications — iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max. The display sizes of all these models won’t be identical to one another.

The base model that is the iPhone 12 will feature a 5.4-inch display that has a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and has a pixel density of 475 PPI, while the iPhone 12 Max will have a slightly bigger display — we’re talking a 6.1-inch panel with 2532 x 1170 pixels resolution and 460 PPI density.

The display of the iPhone 12 Pro will be exactly the same as that of the iPhone 12 Max in terms of screen size, screen resolutions, and pixel density. On the other hand, the top model that is the iPhone 12 Pro Max will feature a 6.7-inch display with a screen resolution of 2778 x 1284. The display of the top model will have a pixel density of 458 PPI.

What do out readers think of this move? Is Apple doing the right thing, or are they simply raising prices in a round-about fashion? Let us know below.

via PocketNow