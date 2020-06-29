It’s still quite a few months before Apple releases the iPhone 12, their first handset to return to the old iPhone 5 design language, but dummies of the handset are already circulating, which has allowed YouTube channel iUpdate to post a hands-on impression video of the new design, and it would be an understatement to say they were suitably impressed.

Besides the return to the iconic chamfered edges and a phone which can stand on its edge by itself, the new iPhone also brings numerous improved specs and features.

From earlier leaks the upcoming Apple iPhone 12 series will include four different models with various specifications — iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max. The display sizes of all these models won’t be identical to one another.

The base model that is the iPhone 12 will feature a 5.4-inch display that has a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and has a pixel density of 475 PPI, while the iPhone 12 Max will have a slightly bigger display — we’re talking a 6.1-inch panel with 2532 x 1170 pixels resolution and 460 PPI density.

The display of the Apple iPhone 12 Pro will be exactly the same as that of the iPhone 12 Max in terms of screen size, screen resolutions, and pixel density. On the other hand, the top model that is the iPhone 12 Pro Max will feature a 6.7-inch display with a screen resolution of 2778 x 1284. The display of the top model will have a pixel density of 458 PPI. Apple iPhone 12 series will support 4K video recording at 240 fps. With this support, iPhone 12 users will be able to record slo-mo videos at 4K resolution.

In addition to the improved video recording experience, Apple iPhone 12 series will feature a seven-element plastic lens, an increase from the six-element lens that is shipping in the current iPhone 11 series. Hopefully, the increase of elements in the lens will improve the already amazing image quality.

Besides all the great feature updates, there have also been some rumours which have angered fans.

Last night, we reported about Apple’s plan to not include the power adapter and earphones in the iPhone 12 box. You can read about it here.

Apple is expected to launch the new range sometime in September this year.

Via BGR