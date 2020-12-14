Apple releases iOS 14.3 with support for Apple Fitness+, ProRAW and AirPods Max

Apple today announced the release of iOS 14.3 update for iPhones. This iOS 14.3 update includes support for Apple Fitness+ and AirPods Max and the ability to capture photos in Apple ProRAW on iPhone 12 Pro. This update also introduces Privacy information on the App Store, and includes other features and bug fixes for your iPhone.
Apple iOS 14.3 update is now available for the following devices:
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XR
- iPhone X
- iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus
- iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus
- iPhone SE (1st generation) and iPhone SE (2nd generation)
- iPod touch (7th generation)
Source: Apple
