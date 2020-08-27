Apple is expected to announce new hardware in September which will include new iPhones, MacBooks and iPads. While we have a general idea of what to expect from the event, the specifics of the new hardware is still a mystery.

Today, a set of manuals popped up on the internet that appears to be printed for the upcoming iPad Air. The manuals confirm that Apple will be ditching its iconic design with the home button on the bottom for an edge-to-edge design. While the new iPad Air will not have a hardware home button, the company will retain the Touch ID which is integrated into the power button. The manual also shows metal connectors on the back confirming an iPad Pro feature that allows users to connect accessories to the tablet.

Apple is expected to announce the new hardware at its annual event on September 10.