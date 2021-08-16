Apple updates iCloud for Windows with the new iCloud Passwords app

Apple’s iCloud for Windows allows users to keep their photos, videos, mail, calendar and other important information up to date on their Windows PCs. Recently, Apple released a new update for iCloud for Windows in Microsoft Store. This new update brings a couple of new features.

First, you can now view and manage your saved passwords on your Windows PC with the new iCloud Passwords app. Second, you can now sync your passwords across devices and PC in Edge using the iCloud Passwords Extension.

You can download the updated Apple iCloud for Windows app from the source link below.

Source: Microsoft