Apple has released its quarterly financials for Q1 and managed to hit the numbers out of the ballpark with a record-breaking $111.44 billion in revenue, up from $91.8 billion a year earlier.

The numbers exceeded analyst expectations, who expected revenue of $103 billion.

The income broke down into the following categories:

$ 65.6 billion iPhones

$ 8.68 billion Mac

$ 8.44 billion iPad

$ 12.97 billion Wearables, Home & Accessories

$ 15.76 billion Services

All segments were up by double digits and the company showed strength in all regions, but especially China.

Earnings per share was $1.68, ahead of analyst expectations of $1.41.

“This quarter for Apple wouldn’t have been possible without the tireless and innovative work of every Apple team member worldwide,” Tim Cook said in a press release. “We’re gratified by the enthusiastic customer response to the unmatched line of cutting-edge products that we delivered across a historic holiday season.