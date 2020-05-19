Report: Apple Glass AR headset will only cost $499

We have seen several reports from the past that Apple is working on an AR headset. Last year, the news was confirmed by Apple itself through iOS 13 final build which was released for developers. In a readme file available in the build, Apple had mentioned steps for developers on how to test AR apps without the AR headset. Apple was referring to AR headset apps as Stereo AR enabled apps in the document. Today, YouTuber Front Page Tech revealed several new information about the upcoming Apple AR headset. Find the details below.

Apple’s AR headset is called Apple Glass.

Apple Glass will cost $499 and you need to pay extra for prescription lenses.

There will be no processor in the Apple Glass. Instead, Apple Glass will rely on the iPhone connected to it for all data processing.

Apple is planning to reveal AR Glass as a typical “one more thing” announcement in Q4 2020 or Q1 2021.

Apple wants media to be present at the event when they announce this.

Apple Glass will be available to the public in Q4 2021 or Q1 2022.

As per this leak, it looks like Apple is going to push the Apple Glass as an optional accessory for the iPhone users. Like the Apple Watch, after few generations, Apple Glass may function on its own instead of relying on the iPhone for processing needs.

Source: FPT