You do not become a $2 trillion company by being nice to anyone, and today Procon-SP, the Brazilian consumer protection regulator called the company out for a number of ways it has been wringing every dollar from its captive market of consumers.

The company was fined $2 million “for misleading advertising, selling a device without the charger and unfair terms.”

Complaints include removing the charger from the iPhone 12 without an associated reduction in the cost of the handset, not repairing water-damaged iPhones despite the handset having an IP68 rating which meant water-proof until 6 metres, not helping users after software updates damaged their devices and exempting itself from all legal and implicit guarantees and against hidden or not apparent defects.

Apple defended not shipping the iPhone 12 with a charger on the grounds of environmental benefits, saying most buyers already had chargers, but given that the iPhone 12 shipped with a Lightning to USB-C cable and fast charging which only worked with new chargers, Procon-SP determined this was a lie, saying Apple “didn’t demonstrate environmental gain.”

Procon-SP Executive Director Fernando Capez said “Apple needs to understand that in Brazil there are solid consumer protection laws and institutions. It needs to respect these laws and these institutions.”

See Procon-SP’s full press release below:

Procon-SP fine Apple Company fined more than ten million for misleading advertising, device sales without charger and unfair terms Published on March 22, 2021

via 9to5Mac