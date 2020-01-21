Apple decided not to fully encrypt iCloud backups after FBI’s request

When it comes to privacy, Apple is known for taking tough stands against governments. Recently, Apple declined the US government’s request to provide a backdoor to access the data stored on any iPhone. However, the US government found a different way to bypass iPhone security, you can read about it here.

To further improve the security of the data, two years ago, Apple had plans to fully encrypt iCloud backups of iPhone data. Today, Reuters reported that Apple dropped its plans after the intervention from the FBI. FBI asked Apple to not encrypt the iCloud data backup as it would affect the criminal investigations.

So with the current setup, any government can request Apple to hand over the data of a particular user. After reviewing the request, Apple will search for the user data which includes contacts and iMessage messages in its servers and share it with government authorities.

As expected, Apple declined to comment on its encryption plans.

Source: USnews