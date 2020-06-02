Back in March, Apple decided to close down all its stores for 14-days and later announced that it will be extending the closure indefinitely. Last month, Apple decided to slowly open stores across the globe with social distancing rules in place.

However, the tech giant has now decided to close down the stores again in wake of the nation-wide protests over the death of George Floyd. This came after a number of stores were targeted by the looters and protesters. The closure will last till Saturday but some stores with extensive damages will be closed indefinitely.

With the health and safety of our teams in mind, we’ve made the decision to keep a number of our stores in the US closed on Sunday. – Apple

Apple Stores across the country including Portland, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Salt Lake City, Los Angeles, Charleston, Washington, D.C., Scottsdale, and San Francisco have suffered significant damages. Apple might be updating the opening dates according to the situation in the USA and it’s safe to assume that the company might not open the stores if the situation continues to get worse.

Source 9to5Mac