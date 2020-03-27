Apple has introduced a new update for iOS users which has brought support for third-party map apps. The new v13.4 has brought new features and changes to the platform and it finally allows users to use third-party.

The CarPlay dashboard shows information from multiple apps, routes, navigation and it only supported Apple Maps until now. Before you get too excited, unfortunately, CarPlay still doesn’t support Google Maps and Waze. Apple has noted that developers need to manually add support for CarPlay which could be a reason why Google Maps and Waze don’t work. Google didn’t comment on the matter but told The Verge it is committed to “exploring ways to make the in-vehicle experience more seamless.”

Apart from support for third-party apps, iOS 13.4 update brought other changes like the ability to see in-call information. You can check out our separate article discussing the full changelog of the update.