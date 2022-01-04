Apple becomes world’s first $3 trillion company

Apple’s market capitalization today touched $3 trillion for the first time. Apple is also the first company in the world to reach this milestone. When the market closed for trading, the market capitalization fell to $2.99 trillion. Back in August 2020, Apple became the first United States-listed company to hit a $2 trillion market capitalization. Over the past 16 months, despite the effect of COVID, Apple’s stock price gained more than 50% to reach this $3T milestone.

For comparison, Microsoft is now at $2.5 trillion valuation. Over the past few months, Microsoft’s stock is consolidating around $334 and we can expect fresh breakout once the financial results are out for the last quarter.

Source: Apple