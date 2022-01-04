Apple becomes world’s first $3 trillion company

by Pradeep

 

Apple 3T stock

Apple’s market capitalization today touched $3 trillion for the first time. Apple is also the first company in the world to reach this milestone. When the market closed for trading, the market capitalization fell to $2.99 trillion. Back in August 2020, Apple became the first United States-listed company to hit a $2 trillion market capitalization. Over the past 16 months, despite the effect of COVID, Apple’s stock price gained more than 50% to reach this $3T milestone.

For comparison, Microsoft is now at $2.5 trillion valuation. Over the past few months, Microsoft’s stock is consolidating around $334 and we can expect fresh breakout once the financial results are out for the last quarter.

Source: Apple

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments