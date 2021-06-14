Apple announces Beats Studio Buds true wireless earbuds for $149

After the various leaks over the past few weeks, Apple today officially announced the Beats Studio Buds true wireless earbuds. Studio Buds will be incredibly comfortable for all-day use, thanks to its lightweight (5.1g per earbud) design and ergonomically tilted acoustic nozzle featuring a laser cut micro-vent to ensure pressure relief on the eardrum.

To deliver balanced sound, Beats Studio Buds is driven by the proprietary 8.2mm, dual-element diaphragm driver, which features a central rigid piston with a flexible outer surround. Also, Studio Buds automatically plays Spatial Audio for available tracks mixed in Dolby Atmos.

Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) blocks unwanted external noise and you can easily switch to Transparency mode with a long-press of the ‘b’ button when you need to hear the world around you. The dual-beam forming microphones can filter out wind and obstructing external noise for improved superior experience.

When it comes to battery life, the Studio Buds have up to 8 hours of listening time with two additional charges provided by its pocket-sized carrying case, giving you up to 24 hours of combined playback. With ANC or Transparency mode turned on, you’ll get up to 5 hours of listening time, and up to 15 hours combined with the case. If you need a little extra juice, 5-minute Fast Fuel charging gives up to 1 hour of playback when battery is low.

Studio Buds are available in three classic Beats colors, Black, White and Beats Red, for $149.99.

Source: Apple