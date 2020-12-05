Apple announces the first-ever physical App Store Best of 2020 award

Apple recently announced its App Store Best of 2020 winners. For the first time ever, Apple created the physical App Store Best of 2020 award. This new physical award is inspired by the signature blue App Store icon, each award reveals the App Store logo set into 100 percent recycled aluminum, with the name of the winner engraved on the other side. You find the list of winners below.

iPhone App of the Year: Wakeout!, developed by Andres Canella.

iPad App of the Year: Zoom.

Mac App of the Year: Fantastical, developed by Flexibits.

Apple TV App of the Year: Disney+.

Apple Watch App of the Year: Endel.

iPhone Game of the Year: “Genshin Impact,” from miHoYo.

iPad Game of the Year: “Legends of Runeterra,” from Riot Games.

Mac Game of the Year: “Disco Elysium,” from ZA/UM.

Apple TV Game of the Year: “Dandara Trials of Fear,” from Long Hat House.

Apple Arcade Game of the Year: “Sneaky Sasquatch,” from RAC7.

App Trend of the Year: Shine, for helping users practice self care.

App Trend of the Year: Caribu, for connecting families to loved ones.

App Trend of the Year: “Pokémon GO,” for reinventing the way we play, from Niantic.

App Trend of the Year: ShareTheMeal, for helping users make a difference.

App Trend of the Year: Explain Everything Whiteboard, for helping bring remote classrooms to life.

“This year, more than ever before, some of our most creative and connected moments happened in apps. This was thanks to the amazing work of developers who introduced fresh, helpful app experiences throughout the year,” said Phil Schiller, Apple Fellow. “Around the world, we saw remarkable efforts from so many developers, and these Best of 2020 winners are 15 outstanding examples of that innovation. From helping us stay fit and mindful, to keeping our children’s education on track, to helping fight hunger, their impact was meaningful to so many of us.”

Source: Apple