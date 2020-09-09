While there are only a few companies that offer premium quality earbuds, it’s still a difficult task to find the right pair that fits your needs.

Apple is one of the top brands that you can trust. It makes premium quality earbuds which not only produce great sound but also fit into your ear perfectly. There is another factor that makes the AirPods more enticing, and that’s the price point.

Apple AirPods with the wireless charging case is now available at $136.38, down from $199. The discounted price is available only at Amazon and is for a limited time only. So, if you want to buy Apple’s second-generation AirPods, you should cash-in on the deal now.

Apple AirPods feature

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double-tap to play or skip forward

New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

Case can be charged using the Lightning connector