In February we heard from LeaksApplePro that the AirPods 3, which looks a lot like the AirPods Pro, will be launched sometime in March.
Now reliable Apple leaker Kang has released a more specific release date, suggesting the truly wireless headphones may ship on the 23rd March 2021.
The new AirPods 3 are not expected to feature Active Noise Cancellation but is rumoured to offer Spatial Audio, as found on the Airpods Max, instead.
The device is expected to offer a half-in-ear design which should mean improved sound quality and cost around $150.
via RedmondPie
