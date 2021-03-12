In February we heard from LeaksApplePro that the AirPods 3, which looks a lot like the AirPods Pro, will be launched sometime in March.

Now reliable Apple leaker Kang has released a more specific release date, suggesting the truly wireless headphones may ship on the 23rd March 2021.

The new AirPods 3 are not expected to feature Active Noise Cancellation but is rumoured to offer Spatial Audio, as found on the Airpods Max, instead.

The device is expected to offer a half-in-ear design which should mean improved sound quality and cost around $150.

via RedmondPie