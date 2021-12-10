Those who are wanting to buy premium quality earbuds can definitely consider the Apple AirPods 3. Apart from the exciting features, what makes it attractive is its new price point.
The AirPods with the charging case are now down to their lowest price yet. You can now buy the AirPods with the charging case at a price point of $139.99, down from $179.
The discounted price is available only at Walmart and is for a limited time only. So, if you want to buy Apple’s second-generation AirPods, you should cash in on the deal now.
Apple AirPods 3 feature
- Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking places sound all around you
- Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to your ears
- All-new contoured design
- Force sensor lets you easily control your entertainment, answer or end calls, and more
- Sweat and water resistant
- Up to 6 hours of listening time with one charge
- Up to 30 hours total listening time with the MagSafe Charging Case
You can buy Apple AirPods at a discounted price here from Amazon.
