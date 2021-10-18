Apple announces AirPods 3 with all-new design, Spatial audio support and more

Apple today announced the much-awaited AirPods 3 with several improvements. The new AirPods 3 comes with a new custom driver and Adaptive EQ for great sound experience. Apple has also added support for Spatial Audio with head tracking.

Apple claims that this new AirPods 3 will offer 6 hours of listening time and it also supports fast charging. With 5 mins of charge, you can enjoy an hour of use. With the charging case, you can enjoy totally 30 hours of listening time. AirPods 3 also supports wireless charging.

Apple AirPods 3 is also sweat and water resistant. You can order AirPods 3 for $179 and it will be available next week.

Source: Apple