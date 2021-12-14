Amazon is now offering a better deal than Black Friday if you purchase the Apple AirPods 2. So for those wanting to buy decent earbuds at a reasonable price point can now consider the second-generation Apple AirPods. The AirPods 2 earbuds are now down to their lowest price yet. You can now buy the AirPods at a price point of $89.99, down from $159.99.

The discounted price is available only on the Amazon USA website for a limited time only. So, if you want to buy Apple’s second-generation AirPods, you should cash-in on the deal now.

Apple AirPods feature

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double-tap to play or skip forward

New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

Case can be charged using the Lightning connector