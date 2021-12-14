Amazon is now offering a better deal than Black Friday if you purchase the Apple AirPods 2. So for those wanting to buy decent earbuds at a reasonable price point can now consider the second-generation Apple AirPods. The AirPods 2 earbuds are now down to their lowest price yet. You can now buy the AirPods at a price point of $89.99, down from $159.99.
The discounted price is available only on the Amazon USA website for a limited time only. So, if you want to buy Apple’s second-generation AirPods, you should cash-in on the deal now.
Apple AirPods feature
- Automatically on, automatically connected
- Easy setup for all your Apple devices
- Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”
- Double-tap to play or skip forward
- New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices
- Charges quickly in the case
- Case can be charged using the Lightning connector
- Rich, high-quality audio and voice
- Seamless switching between devices
- Listen and talk all day with multiple charges from the Charging Case
