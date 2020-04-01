Apple has acquired the popular weather app Dark Sky and as such, the company has announced its plan to kill off the existing Android App. In case you don’t know, Dark Sky was a popular app for both Android and iOS, mainly because how well it was designed and the company had a stellar record when it came to user privacy and data collection.

Our goal has always been to provide the world with the best weather information possible, to help as many people as we can stay dry and safe, and to do so in a way that respects your privacy. There is no better place to accomplish these goals than at Apple. We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to reach far more people, with far more impact, than we ever could alone. – Adam Grossman, Co-Founder, Dark Sky

The company will continue to offer its iOS app for $3.99 and will refund the money to Android users as the app no longer available for Android users. Dark Sky will be shut down for existing Android users on July 1, 2020. For existing API users, it’ll continue working until the end of 2021.