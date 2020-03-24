Apple has its fair share of problems ever since the company rolled out iOS 13 for users. The update was full of bugs and vulnerabilities that leaked Credit Card information and even allowed third-party apps to gain full access. While the company did eventually release fixes but those too had issues which needed attention.

Now, it looks like iOS 13 is still not bug-free. According to documents obtained by MacRumors, Apple is expecting an influx of users at its Authorised service providers regarding an issue with the Personal Hotspot. Some users have been reporting problems with Personal Hotspot as far back as iOS v13.1.2. As a temporary workaround, turning off Personal Hotspot and then turning it back on fixes the problem.

Apple is expected to release a fix for the issue in the future. For now, the company has noted that the issue is related to hardware and not software. Apple recommends users to follow the aforementioned steps if they are unable to connect to the Personal Hotspot or are facing frequent disconnection from one.