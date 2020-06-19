During the EA Play Live 2020 steam on June 18th, it was officially confirmed that Apex Legends will be coming to both Steam and Nintendo Switch.

There’s currently no exact date for both releases, with Respawn giving only Autumn 2020 as a general release window. However, the good news is that both ports will support cross-play with Apex Legends on all other platforms.

The Apex Legends: Lost Treasures event is also set to start on June 23rd. It’ll run until July 7th and will feature a new limited time mode, an all-new town takeover, an exclusive event prize track with two Legendary weapon skins, 24 event limited premium cosmetics, and more.

