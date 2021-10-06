After initially being teased during September’s Nintendo Direct, Animal Crossing has finally confirmed the date for their New Horizons focused direct.

Airing on October 15th at 7 AM PT / 3 PM BST, the Animal Crossing Direct will feature “roughly 20 minutes of information about the content coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in November,” the tweet from the official Animal Crossing account announced.

During the recent Nintendo Direct, Nintendo confirmed that Animal Crossing: New Horizons will be seeing the return of the fan favourite character Brewster and his cafe, The Roost. The New Horizons Direct is even happening on Brewster’s birthday, October 15th.

It’s currently unclear what else will be announced and revealed during the 20-minute presentation, but there will hopefully be plenty of content to sate the appetite of Animal Crossing fans, who are often left starved for content.

On top of new content, Puma has announced that they’re going to be making Animal Crossing themed footwear and apparel in collaboration with Nintendo, so there’s plenty for fans of the franchise to be excited about.