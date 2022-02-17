Google recently announced that Android devices would soon have a Privacy Sandbox feature. It aims to provide users with new and improved privacy protection by reducing the amount of user data shared with third-party companies for advertising purposes. The move comes after Apple’s decision last year to require installed apps to ask users for permission first before they can start tracking their daily activities while using different apps and browsing websites. Naturally, some companies were against this, including social media giant Facebook, as they earn billions in annual revenue through advertising alone.

As for Android’s upcoming Privacy Sandbox, Google hasn’t fully designed, built, or tested it yet. For now, Android devices will keep using and supporting the current advertising platform, at least until the Privacy Sandbox is completed. However, initial design proposals are in, and developers can review them now and provide their feedback. By the end of 2022, there will be a beta developer preview available.

Snapchat’s parent company, Snap, didn’t seem to mind the news:

Google also said that it has no plans to provide any preferential treatments to any of its products or websites and welcomes regulators to comment on the news. Other than that, the multinational tech giant is also looking into developing technology that can minimize covert data collection as much as possible.