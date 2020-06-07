Microsoft has released a new Office Preview Build for Office Insiders on Android. The new Office Insider Preview Build 16.0.13001.20020 brings new features for PowerPoint and Outlook, but it offers no bug fixes and improvements.
With the latest Insider Build installed on your Android smartphone, you’ll be able to rehearse your upcoming presentation with Presenter Coach in PowerPoint. According to Microsoft, the new Presenter Coach will help you become an excellent presenter. Further, we get access to a new photos gallery in Outlook. The new photo gallery will save you a lot of time while searching for photos.
Changelog
PowerPoint
Rehearse with Presenter Coach
Rehearse your upcoming presentation with Presenter Coach, which will guide you to become an excellent presenter using AI, on your Office Mobile or PowerPoint apps. It also flags issues such as talking too fast or saying “um” too many times. After each rehearsal, you get a report that includes statistics and suggestions for improvements.
How it works
- Open any Presentation in your PowerPoint or Office Mobile app.
- Tap the Overflow menu (3 dots on top right corner).
- Tap Rehearse with Coach.
- Tap Start Rehearsing when you are ready to rehearse your presentation.
Outlook
New photo gallery
Save time looking for photos by using the new Gallery from Office. The immersive image browsing experience is built right into the camera.
1. When composing an email, tap on the Camera button from the actions bar.
2. Once launched, select the appropriate mode to import images in, by switching camera Modes.
3. Tap images from the filmstrip gallery to import. Selected images will have numbers in the corners indicating order of selection.
4. You can also enter the full screen gallery by tapping on the Photo icon on the bottom left of the camera screen. This will retain your previous selection from the filmstrip.
5. Once the selection is complete, tap the Next button. This should lead to the edit screen. You can swipe through images to edit different images.
6. Once editing is completed, tapping the Next button will insert the images inline in the email.