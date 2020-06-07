Rehearse your upcoming presentation with Presenter Coach, which will guide you to become an excellent presenter using AI, on your Office Mobile or PowerPoint apps. It also flags issues such as talking too fast or saying “um” too many times. After each rehearsal, you get a report that includes statistics and suggestions for improvements.

Outlook

New photo gallery

Save time looking for photos by using the new Gallery from Office. The immersive image browsing experience is built right into the camera.

1. When composing an email, tap on the Camera button from the actions bar.

2. Once launched, select the appropriate mode to import images in, by switching camera Modes.

3. Tap images from the filmstrip gallery to import. Selected images will have numbers in the corners indicating order of selection.

4. You can also enter the full screen gallery by tapping on the Photo icon on the bottom left of the camera screen. This will retain your previous selection from the filmstrip.

5. Once the selection is complete, tap the Next button. This should lead to the edit screen. You can swipe through images to edit different images.

6. Once editing is completed, tapping the Next button will insert the images inline in the email.