OnePlus has released Android 11 Developer Preview 3 for OnePlus 8 series of smartphones. This update brings a ton of new features that OnePlus will make available on OxygenOS 11, giving its users an early look at what the upcoming version of OxygenOS will look like.

The Android 11 Developer Preview 3 brings a refreshed visual design, new layout for one-handed operation, Always-on display, 3 more Zen Mode themes, a new gallery function, optimized dark mode, and more. As is the case with every developer preview build, you’ll find system stability issues, network stability issues, and many other issues in the Android 11 Developer Preview 3. It can also brick your phone, so if you’re using an OnePlus 8 or 8 Pro as your daily driver, you should stay away from it.

Changelog

New features: New visual design (including Weather app, Launcher, Gallery, Notes)

New layout for more comfortable and convenient one-handed operation

Always-on display function, including 11 new clock styles

Live wallpaper that changes according to the time of day

New OnePlus Sans font that improves readability

Optimized Dark Mode, including the ability to automatically turn on and off and a shortcut in Quick Settings

3 new Zen Mode themes, more timing options, and new Group feature to let you experience Zen Mode with your friends

New Gallery function that automatically creates a weekly story based on your photos and videos Known Issues Some third-party applications may not function as expected System stability issues Network stability issues in some scenarios

If you’re comfortable installing Android 11 Developer Preview 3 then you can download the build for OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. Once downloaded, go to Settings -> System -> System Updates -> Click top right icon -> Local upgrade -> Click on the corresponding installation package -> Upgrade -> System upgrade to install the update.