Samsung Galaxy Note 9 users on Verizon are now receiving the Android 10-based OneUI 2.0 update. The update with a firmware version N960USQU3DTAA brings the Android February security patch alongside other exciting new features(via SamMobile).

Just to give you a sense of what the Android 10-based OneUI 2.0 update is all about, the update improves the stability of your Verizon Galaxy Note 9 smartphone. Additionally, the update will also bring a system-wide dark mode along with Smart Lock Screen, Digital Wellbeing, a new Focus mode, a new gesture navigation system, and several bug fixes.

Samsung started rolling out the OneUI 2.0 update to unlocked Galaxy Note 9 smartphones and the latest Android update should be available to every Galaxy Note 9 user by now.

Samsung also pushed the Android 10-based OneUI 2.0 update to unlocked versions of the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus a couple of days back. The update is also available on Verizon and AT&T, and T-Mobile-branded Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus in the USA.

If you’re based in the USA and using a Verizon branded Galaxy Note 9., did you receive the Android 10 update on your smartphone? Let us know in the comments section below.