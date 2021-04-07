After being cancelled last year, E3 is returning with an all-digital conference from June 12th to June 15th.

This digital event isn’t just set to actually happen this time, but it’s also going to be a free event for all to enjoy and watch along.

Unlike last years event that was ultimately cancelled, there’s already an exciting list of partners announced, in the first of undoubtedly many news posts, with “Nintendo, Xbox, Capcom, Konami, Ubisoft, Take-Two Interactive, Warner Bros. Games and Koch Media” already set to participate.

It’s undoubtedly an impressive lineup to start with, but there’s no telling if E3 will be able to grab any more big names, or whether like last year, other publishers will move instead to host their own events without the E3 banner overshadowing them.

For now, attendees such as Xbox are enthusiastic, with Phil Spencer writing on Twitter that “This and other summer events are proof that our industry is strongest when we work together.” and that they’re “Looking forward to sharing what we have in store this summer.”

With Valve’s Next Fest already having staked its conferencing claim by usurping E3’s former proposed dates of June 15th to 17th by running from the 16th to 22nd, there’s going to be some tough competition for just what’s worth watching.