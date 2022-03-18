The beauty of living in this era is the fact that a simple concept can turn into something big if you have the creativity to do it. For instance, Amie. It is a new startup productivity app that is basically built from the idea of a calendar. However, it doesn’t simply show you dates: it lets you organize your sched in the best way possible and interact with your team members.

“If you want to achieve something, the easiest way to do it is put it in your calendar, assign a time to it…For us, the calendar is the canvas,” Dennis Müller, founder of Amie, told TechCrunch. “We do our job right if you sign up and you never open Google Calendar again.”

There are lots of reasons that make Amie different from the previous calendar apps that we know, like the conventional Google Calendar. It will let you view the days of the week together with all the events related to your work. Your to-do list would be shown from the left sidebar column, with each item you can plot by dragging them onto the calendar for date and time designation. But here’s the twist: your team members will have their own Amie app, and you will see their availability based on how they plot their activities on the calendar.

This will be shown via the avatars located on the left-most part of the sidebar. You can also see the tasks plotted on their calendars, letting you know the best time to contact them. In addition to that, members of the team will have a home view that provides feed about someone else’s plotted sched. And if you want to connect with someone, you can share your availability by picking the free slot in your sched and sending the link.

Amie also gives the users their own “profiles,” which will provide you with a lot of information about a workmate, such as the individual’s current work activity, the last interaction you had with the person, birthday reminder, current song playing from the user’s Spotify account, Twitter profile, and your personal notes about that folk. Lastly, Amie is packed with convenient features for the team, like keyboard shortcuts for specific commands and events with video calls.

“These calendar apps that are really focused on one person are cool. But if you look at other products that are successful today and if you want to generate some kind of network effects, we realized that we had to build some kind of profile,” Müller said.

According to Müller, the Amie app works with Google accounts on macOS and Windows. However, while the company is still working on its Android app, users can now expect the release of its iPhone app with the button appropriately placed for convenience. Further, the founder said that Amie will be introduced this week and that they’re already accepting users who are willing to be on the waitlist.