AMD is due to host a live stream tomorrow where they will be announcing their next generation of server CPUs.

AMD is expected to announce its 3rd generation EPYC processor, based on the Zen 2 Rome core, and also reveal more detail on their new MILAN processor.

Regarding the MILAN processor, it is expected to be based on the Zen 3 core, as found in the Ryzen 5000 series of desktop processors.

The live stream will be hosted by AMD CEO CEO Dr. Lisa Su, Head of Technology Mark Papermaster, Data Center and Embedded Solutions Business Unit Leader, Forrest Norrod and Senior Vice President Dan McNamara.

While the detail of the new processors has still to be announced, AMD has already been sampling them out to select partners, including the American National Energy Research Scientific Computing Center in Berkeley, California, who used them in their new supercomputer.

See the live stream details at AMD here.

via Winfuture