AMD announces Ryzen 5000 series processors for laptops

At CES 2021, AMD today announced the new Ryzen 5000 series processors for laptops. These processors are built on Zen 3 architecture using a 7nm manufacturing process.

AMD also claimed that Ryzen 5000 series offers the only 8-core x86 CPU for ultrathin laptops. AMD Ryzen 5000-U series processors are targeted at thin and light laptops and they come with 8 Cores / 16 Threads at 15w. The new AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processor offers up to 16% more single-threaded performance and up to 14% faster multithreaded performance over the previous generation and they deliver up to 17.5 hours of general battery life and 21 hours of video playback battery life.

AMD Ryzen 5000 HX processors are targeted towards gaming laptops and they come with 8 Cores / 16 Threads with 4.8GHz boost and 45W. The new AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX processor is capable of up to 23% increased single-threaded performance and up to 17% faster multi-threaded performance over the previous generation2 making it the ideal solution for gaming and creator notebooks.

As expected, the flagship Ryzen 5000 series processor, the Ryzen 5800U, will be able to deliver better performance than the equivalent 11th gen Intel Core i7 processor.

Product Specification: AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processors

Model Cores/Threads Boost5/Base6Frequency (GHz) Cache (MB) TDP (Watts) Architecture AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX 8C/16T Up to 4.8 / 3.3 GHz 20 45+ “Zen 3” AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS 8C/16T Up to 4.8 / 3.0 GHz 20 35 “Zen 3” AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX 8C/16T Up to 4.6 / 3.3 GHz 20 45+ “Zen 3” AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS 8C/16T Up to 4.6 / 3.0 GHz 20 35 “Zen 3” AMD Ryzen 7 5800H 8C/16T Up to 4.4 / 3.2 GHz 20 45 “Zen 3” AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS 8C/16T Up to 4.4 / 2.8 GHz 20 35 “Zen 3” AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 6C/12T Up to 4.2 / 3.3 GHz 19 45 “Zen 3” AMD Ryzen 5 5600HS 6C/12T Up to 4.2 / 3.0 GHz 19 35 “Zen 3” AMD Ryzen 7 5800U 8C/16T Up to 4.4 / 1.9 GHz 20 15 “Zen 3” AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 8C/16T Up to 4.3 /1.8 GHz 12 15 “Zen 2” AMD Ryzen 5 5600U 6C/12T Up to 4.2 / 2.3 GHz 19 15 “Zen 3” AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 6C/12T Up to 4.0 / 2.1G Hz 11 15 “Zen 2” AMD Ryzen 3 5300U 4C/8T Up to 3.8 / 2.6 GHz 6 15 “Zen 2”

AMD Ryzen 5000-based laptops will be available in February from major PC manufacturers including ASUS, HP and Lenovo.