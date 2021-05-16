Ambie is a new Windows 10 app that helps you sleep well with relaxing sounds. You can play ambient sounds and even create mixes based on your preference. Ambie also comes with several features such as sleep timer, dark mode, compact mode, ability to change the background, screensaver mode and more.
Ambie features:
- List of pre-installed sounds such as beach, coffee shop, and rain
- Includes a growing catalogue of sounds to download
- Sleep timer to pause playback after a certain time
- Personalize your space with custom backgrounds
- Screensaver that is triggered after some time of no movement
- Use Compact Mode to display a mini Ambie window
You can download the app here from Microsoft Store for free. In addition to Windows 10 PCs, Ambie app is supported on Xbox consoles and HoloLens.
Comments