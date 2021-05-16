Ambie is a new Windows 10 app that helps you sleep well with relaxing sounds. You can play ambient sounds and even create mixes based on your preference. Ambie also comes with several features such as sleep timer, dark mode, compact mode, ability to change the background, screensaver mode and more.

Ambie features:

List of pre-installed sounds such as beach, coffee shop, and rain

Includes a growing catalogue of sounds to download

Sleep timer to pause playback after a certain time

Personalize your space with custom backgrounds

Screensaver that is triggered after some time of no movement

Use Compact Mode to display a mini Ambie window

You can download the app here from Microsoft Store for free. In addition to Windows 10 PCs, Ambie app is supported on Xbox consoles and HoloLens.