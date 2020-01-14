Amazon will go to federal court to temporarily block Microsoft’s JEDI contract

We all know that Amazon is not happy with DoD’s decision to award Microsoft with the $10 billion Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) contract. Last month, we reported that Amazon is going to file a lawsuit against DoD’s decision.

“According to plaintiff, DoD’s failure to fairly credit [Amazon’s] technical superiority was not merely the result of arbitrary and capricious decision-making,” judge Patricia Campbell-Smith noted, “but rather Plaintiff contends that the procurement process was compromised and negatively affected by the bias expressed publicly by the President and Commander in Chief Donald Trump against Plaintiff.” To support their view Amazon’s legal team submitted video clips from FOX News containing comments from President Trump.

Today, CNN reported that Amazon will ask a federal court to temporarily block Microsoft from working on JEDI contract. As per the contract, Microsoft will start the contract work on Feb. 11. So, Amazon is seeking a preliminary injunction to “prevent the issuance of substantive task orders under the contract”.

After winning the JEDI contract last year, Microsoft issued an official statement:

For over 40 years, Microsoft has delivered innovative, proven and secure technologies to the US Department of Defense (DoD). We brought our best efforts to the rigorous JEDI evaluation process and appreciate that DoD has chosen Microsoft. We are proud that we are an integral partner in DoD’s overall mission cloud strategy. As was articulated throughout the JEDI procurement, the DoD has a singular objective – to deploy the most innovative and secure commercially available technology to satisfy the urgent and critical needs of today’s warfighters. We look forward to expanding our longstanding partnership with DoD and support our men and women in uniform at home, abroad, and at the tactical edge with our latest unique and differentiated Azure cloud capabilities.” – Toni Townes-Whitley, President, US Regulated Industries, Microsoft.

Source: CNN