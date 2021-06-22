Sony’s noise-canceling headphones are not always expensive, in fact, the company makes great mid-range noise-canceling headphones. Sony’s WHCH710N is one of the best mid-rangers, and the good news is that the mid-ranger is now available at a discounted price, thanks to the Amazon Prime Day Deal.
The WHCH710N usually costs $200, but thanks to the Prime Day Deal, the price has fallen. The noise-canceling headphones are now priced at $78 — that’s $122 cheaper than the original price. You can see some of the key features of the WHCH710N below.
Sony WHCH710N features
- Cancel out the world with smart noise cancellation
- Noise cancellation automatically senses your environment with Dual Noise Sensor Technology
- Long-lasting listening with up to 35 hours of battery and quick charging
- Smartphone compatibility for hands-free calls and use with your voice assistant
- Wireless Bluetooth streaming with NFC one-touch
- Hear more detail with the 30 millimeter driver units
- Ultra-comfortable headphones design with adjustable metal sliders
You can buy Sony WHCH710N wireless noise-canceling headphones at a discounted price here from Amazon.
Comments