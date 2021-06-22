Sony’s noise-canceling headphones are not always expensive, in fact, the company makes great mid-range noise-canceling headphones. Sony’s WHCH710N is one of the best mid-rangers, and the good news is that the mid-ranger is now available at a discounted price, thanks to the Amazon Prime Day Deal.

The WHCH710N usually costs $200, but thanks to the Prime Day Deal, the price has fallen. The noise-canceling headphones are now priced at $78 — that’s $122 cheaper than the original price. You can see some of the key features of the WHCH710N below.

Sony WHCH710N features

Cancel out the world with smart noise cancellation

Noise cancellation automatically senses your environment with Dual Noise Sensor Technology

Long-lasting listening with up to 35 hours of battery and quick charging

Smartphone compatibility for hands-free calls and use with your voice assistant

Wireless Bluetooth streaming with NFC one-touch

Hear more detail with the 30 millimeter driver units

Ultra-comfortable headphones design with adjustable metal sliders

You can buy Sony WHCH710N wireless noise-canceling headphones at a discounted price here from Amazon.