Last month we reported about Bill Gates’s plan to help curb coronavirus spread across Seattle and the US. Now, it looks like Amazon is also planning to chip in by helping Seattle residents get in-home test kits.

According to a report published by CNBC, Amazon will be carrying out delivery of in-home COVID-19 test kits using its existing Amazon Care arm. Amazon Care is usually available just for the employees but the company will be expanding the service to the Seattle residents to help them get the in-home test kits. The test kits will be provided by Seattle Coronavirus Assessment Network (SCAN) and anyone living in Seattle will be eligible to get kits through SCAN. CNBC stated that all the employees will be given appropriate training and they will be distributing the kits to anyone who has requested the kits.

Responding to the rapidly evolving COVID-19 crisis must be a community effort and requires support from both the private and public sectors. We are grateful to be surrounded by a strong community of public health, global health and academic leaders and are eager to leverage Amazon Care’s infrastructure and logistics capabilities to support this local effort. – Kristen Helton, Director, Amazon Care

Amazon is not the only company that’s working towards curbing the spread of coronavirus. Recently, Microsoft announced that its global supply chain team has secured much-needed supplies which included protective gear, thermometers and more. Apple and Facebook, on the other hand, have donated millions of masks to the healthcare workers in the US and Europe while Razer, Tesla and SpaceX converted their manufacturing assembly lines to produce surgical masks and ventilators respectively.