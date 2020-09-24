Amazon introduce new eero 6 WIFI 6 enabled mesh routers

by Surur

 

Amazon has updated its eero mesh WIFI network devices to support WIFI 6, and released 3 new devices with the support.

The first is the Eero 6 with WIFI 6 support, dual-band radio, 2 ethernet ports and a USB-C port for gadget charging. It can connect to up to 75 devices and up to 1,500 square feet, and has a built-in Zigbee smart home hub which allows you to connect to compatible devices on your network with Alexa. It costs $129 and can be pre-ordered here.

eero Pro 6

Next is the eero Pro 6 with a tri-band router (one 2.4 Ghz, two 5 Ghz) that can cover up to 2,000 square feet per router, built-in Zigbee hub, and of course WIFI 6 support. That will cost $229 and can be pre-ordered here.

eero extender and eero 6

Lastly, we have the eero extender, which costs $89, and offers 1,500 square feet of dual-band WIFI 6 coverage and a  USB-C port. It needs an existing eero network and can be pre-ordered here.

The new eero WIFI 6 routers will hit shelves on the 2nd November and can also be purchased in discounted bundles.

