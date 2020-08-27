The new Amazon Halo Band and service will improve your health and wellness

Amazon today entered the consumer health and wellness market with the introduction of the new Halo and Halo Band. Amazon Halo offers a suite of AI-powered health features that provide actionable insights inside the new Amazon Halo app using the Amazon Halo Band, which uses multiple sensors to provide accurate information necessary to power Halo insights.

Amazon Halo Band:

Amazon Halo Band is similar to Microsoft Band, but it doesn’t have a screen.

The small sensor capsule delivers accurate data, and includes an accelerometer, a temperature sensor, a heart rate monitor, two microphones, an LED indicator light, and a button to turn the microphones on or off, among other functions.

Amazon Halo Band is water resistant for all-day wear and the comfortable fit means it won’t snag or irritate at night.

Plus, the battery lasts up to seven days and fully charges in under 90 minutes.

Customers can choose from three fabric band colors at purchase, with fabric and silicone sport accessory bands available in 15 additional colors.

Customers can purchase fabric accessory bands for the special early access price of $19.99 each. Six additional fabric color options include: Denim, Hummingbird, Mint Edge, Olive, Unicorn, and Volcano. Customers can purchase sport accessory bands for the special early access price of $15.99 each, with nine color options available: Ash, Black, Dark Mint, Domino, Lavender, Pink Slate, Seafoam, Sunset, and White.

Amazon Halo app features:

Activity: Informed by American Heart Association physical activity guidelines and the latest medical research, Amazon Halo awards points based on the intensity and duration of movement, not just the number of steps taken. For example, customers will earn points for walking, but will earn more points for running. Medical guidelines also advise that a sedentary lifestyle can negatively impact health, so Amazon Halo deducts one activity point for every hour over eight hours of sedentary time in a day, outside of sleep. A baseline goal of 150 activity points is set and measured weekly.

You can order the new Halo and Halo Band here from Amazon. For early access customers, the device will be available for $64.99. After the early access period, the device will cost $99.99 with six month free subscription. After six months, your subscription will automatically renew at $3.99/month plus applicable tax.