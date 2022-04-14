Amazon has announced that IMDb TV is being rebranded into Amazon Freevee, a somewhat apt if nonetheless baffling for the company’s free streaming service.

Initially launched as IMDb Freedive back in 2019, this rebranding marks the second time that the free streaming services name has been abruptly changed without much ceremony, however, Amazon insists that the service is still successful.

In a press release, via The Verge, that confirmed the rebranding to “Amazon Freevee” will take place on April 27th, IMDb TV’s director Ashraf Alkarmi stated that “customers are increasingly shifting to streaming ad-supported premium content, and we have developed Freevee to deliver them highly sought content with half the commercials of traditional TV.”

“Our new name clearly communicates who we are: An easy-to-navigate streaming service, available to users for free, whenever and wherever they choose to watch some of the greatest Original and licensed content available,” Alkarmi continued.

Alongside its new name, Amazon will reportedly also be investing in Amazon Freevee in order to expand its catalogue of original programming by 70% in 2022. Provided there aren’t any global pandemic related production delays, this means that there should be a lot of ‘Freevee’ to look forward to watching throughout 2022.

Amazon also claims that, despite the need for this rebranding, the ad-supported service had tripled its monthly active userbase in the past two years. This userbase is expected to increase even further when the service launches in Germany later this year.