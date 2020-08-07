Amazon has long had the very useful Amazon Clock, but the device has a rather old-fashioned analogue display. Amazon has finally made a wall-mounted clock available with a digital display, courtesy of the Amazon Flex with a new Smart Clock accessory.

Echo Flex ($24.99) is the most affordable way to add Alexa to any space in your home. It plugs directly into a standard electrical outlet, making it perfect for those places in your home where cords can be a hassle like a hallway, garage, or bathroom.

A full functional Alexa device, you can simply ask Alexa to control compatible smart home devices, make an announcement, or check the score of a favourite sports team, and responses will come through the small speaker on the device thatâ€™s been optimized for Alexaâ€™s voice. Echo Flex also has a built-in USB port so you can easily charge your phone or add an optional accessory, like a Smart Night Light or Motion Sensor, and now a new Smart Clock accessory, each $14.99.

The Smart Clock accessory simply plugs into the Echo Flexâ€™s USB port, automatically displays the time or the time left on your latest timer, and adjusts it’s brightness automatically via a built-in light sensor.Â Up to 20 timers are supported.

The Amazon Echo Flex is the cheapest way to add Alexa to every room and you can now pre-order the Smart Clock for Echo Flex (shipping 11th August) at Amazon here.