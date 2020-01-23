Amazon files motion to stop Microsoft’s JEDI work

As we reported last week, Amazon today filed a motion in court to temporarily block Microsoft from working on JEDI contract. As per the contract, Microsoft will start the contract work on Feb. 11. So, Amazon is seeking a preliminary injunction to prevent the issuance of substantive task orders under the contract.

“It is common practice to stay contract performance while a protest is pending and it’s important that the numerous evaluation errors and blatant political interference that impacted the JEDI award decision be reviewed. AWS is absolutely committed to supporting the DoD’s modernization efforts and to an expeditious legal process that resolves this matter as quickly as possible,” Amazon said in a statement.

Amazon is not happy with DoD’s decision to award Microsoft with the $10 billion Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) contract. Last month, we reported that Amazon filed a lawsuit against DoD’s decision.

After winning the JEDI contract last year, Microsoft issued an official statement:

For over 40 years, Microsoft has delivered innovative, proven and secure technologies to the US Department of Defense (DoD). We brought our best efforts to the rigorous JEDI evaluation process and appreciate that DoD has chosen Microsoft. We are proud that we are an integral partner in DoD’s overall mission cloud strategy. As was articulated throughout the JEDI procurement, the DoD has a singular objective – to deploy the most innovative and secure commercially available technology to satisfy the urgent and critical needs of today’s warfighters. We look forward to expanding our longstanding partnership with DoD and support our men and women in uniform at home, abroad, and at the tactical edge with our latest unique and differentiated Azure cloud capabilities.” – Toni Townes-Whitley, President, US Regulated Industries, Microsoft.

I hope the court will quickly resolve the issue between Amazon and DoD.