Amazon has announced that the company is temporarily extending the return period to help users who might not be able to return items due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The company announced the new change on Twitter and has confirmed that the new change will apply to the US and Canada.

If you’re living in the US or Canada and have ordered something between March 1st and April 30th then you will have till May 31st, 2020 to return the items.

We’re temporarily extending return windows in light of the ongoing global health crisis. Most items ordered through Amazon or seller partners in the U.S. and Canada between March 1, 2020, and April 30, 2020, can now be returned until May 31, 2020. Items ordered through Amazon or seller partners in Italy, Spain, France, Turkey, and the Netherlands between February 15, 2020, and April 30, 2020, can now be returned until May 31, 2020. – Amazon

Amazon is not the only company that has taken this step. Last month, Apple closed all its stores indefinitely and offered customers a grace period to return the hardware if they are not satisfied with the purchase. The company also went a step further and forewent credit card interest for the month of March and April for Apple Card customers.