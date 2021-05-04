We reported in January that Lenovo introduced Amazon Alexa Show Mode for the new Lenovo IdeaPad 5G at CES 2021.

It basically turns your laptop into a massive Echo Show, putting Alexa front and centre.

The feature uses the far-field microphones on the laptop and supports all the main features of the Echo Show, including control of your smart home, making voice and video calls and more.

From today the feature will be rolling out to select ThinkPad and IdeaPad’s in the US, UK, Germany, Japan, India, Ireland, Austria, Canada, France, Italy, Spain, Australia and New Zealand.

“With this new feature, Show Mode transforms your Lenovo PC into a hands-free, full-screen Alexa experience,” notes Lenovo in their statement. “It turns your PC into an Echo Show-like display so that the whole family can now see and enjoy talking to Alexa. As powerful as a mouse click or keystroke, Alexa for PC lets you get more done with your PC with just your voice.”

The feature will be available on most new Lenovo laptops with far-field microphones including the Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i, Yoga 9i, Yoga 7i, Yoga AIO 7, and the Ideapad 5 series of devices. Lenovo plans to support more of its Alexa-enabled PCs with Show Mode later this year.

via onMSFT