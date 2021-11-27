We’re only a few days away from Cyber Monday, but Amazon has brought some of the exciting Cyber Monday deals before November 29, Monday after Thanksgiving. The e-commerce giant is now offering up to 47% on the purchase of select Amazon Echo Show devices. You can check out the prices of the Amazon Echo devices after the discount below.

Echo Show 8 (1st Gen, 2019 release) — now at $59.99(was $109.99) Buy link

All-new Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) — now at $44.99(was $84.99) Buy link

All-new Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) — now at $89.99(was $129.99) Buy link

All-new Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) Kids — now at $49.99(was 94.99) Buy link

Amazon Echo Show devices are great for doing things like watching videos, listening to music, getting weather reports, controlling smart home devices, making video calls. Amazon Echo Show devices also have Alexa and can provide you with better home integration. You’ll also be able to watch Netflix, Prime Videos on these devices. And you can now get access to all these exciting features at a discounted price. You can check out the deal here.