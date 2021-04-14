Amazon announces updated Echo Buds featuring an all-new design and improved audio performance

Amazon today announced the new generation Echo Buds featuring an all-new design and improved audio performance. The new Echo Buds are 20% smaller when compared to the previous generation. Also, they are IPX4-rated to withstand splashes. To make the Echo Buds feel more comfortable, Amazon has shortened the nozzle and introduced new built-in vents to reduce ear pressure during use.

The new Echo Buds also come with Amazon’s new Active Noise Cancellation technology cancelling twice as much noise compared to the first generation. Echo Buds offer up to five hours of music playback on a single charge with Active Noise Cancellation.

Amazon Echo Buds features:

Dynamic audio and active noise cancellation (ANC) – Premium speakers deliver crisp, balanced sound. Sealed in-ear design and ANC limit background noise.

Compact and comfortable – Echo Buds are small, light, and sweat-resistant, with a secure, customizable fit that’s made to move with you.

Hands-free entertainment – Echo Buds work with the Alexa app to stream music, play podcasts, and read Audible audiobooks—just ask.

Long-lasting battery – Get up to 5 hrs music playback per charge and up to 15 hrs with the charging case. A 15-min quick charge provides up to 2 hrs of music.

Leave your phone in your pocket – Use your voice to make calls, set reminders, add items to your shopping list, or even start a meditation session.

Works with other assistants – Compatible with iOS and Android, and supports access to Siri and Google Assistant.

Designed to protect your privacy – Amazon is not in the business of selling your personal information to others. Echo Buds are built with multiple layers of privacy controls, including the ability to mute the mics with the Alexa app.

For a limited time, the all-new Amazon Echo Buds will be available in Black or Glacier White for just $99.99. Also, qualifying customers will receive six months free of Amazon Music Unlimited and Audible Plus subscription for free. You can pre-order it here from Amazon.

Source: Amazon