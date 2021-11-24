The second-generation Amazon Echo Buds are now selling at a discounted price at Amazon. The Echo Buds are now available only at a price of $69.99, down from the original price point of $120. You can buy the earbuds at a discounted price here from Amazon.

Echo Buds Features

Dynamic audio and active noise cancellation (ANC) – Premium speakers deliver crisp, balanced sound. Sealed in-ear design and ANC limit background noise.

Compact and comfortable – Echo Buds are small, light, and sweat-resistant, with a secure, customizable fit that’s made to move with you.

Hands-free entertainment – Echo Buds work with the Alexa app to stream music, play podcasts, and read Audible audiobooks—just ask.

Long-lasting battery – Get up to 5 hrs music playback per charge and up to 15 hrs with the charging case. A 15-min quick charge provides up to 2 hrs of music.

Leave your phone in your pocket – Use your voice to make calls, set reminders, add items to your shopping list, or even start a meditation session.

Works with other assistants – Compatible with iOS and Android, and supports access to Siri and Google Assistant.

Designed to protect your privacy – Amazon is not in the business of selling your personal information to others. Echo Buds are built with multiple layers of privacy controls, including the ability to mute the mics with the Alexa app.

It’s worth noting that this deal will be available for a limited period of time, so if you want to cash in on the deal, you better be quick!