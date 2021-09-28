Amazon Astro is a $1,499 robot to monitor your million dollar home

by Surur

 

Amazon has announced Astro, their Alexa-powered household robot.

The device can patrol your home automatically, sending notifications if it sees anything unusual and can also be remote-controlled, and features a periscope camera letting it see at heights.

To make it home-friendly it features a range of movements and expressions. The price is however not that friendly.

It will initially go on sale for $999.99, and after the initial production run sells it, it will be on sale for $1,449.99. Astro is shipping in the USA later this year.

