In order to help its users diagnose COVID-19, a disease that’s caused by the novel coronavirus, Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant is now answering several questions related to the disease. Alexa users can now ask questions like “Alexa, what do I do if I think I have coronavirus?” or “Alexa, what do I do if I think I have COVID-19?”. Alexa, in turn, will ask you about your symptoms, travel history and then it will provide you some useful advice(via The Verge).

Alexa’s advice is based on information that is already available on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which means you get information based on scientific facts. The feature, however, is currently limited to the United States. Worse, we don’t know whether the feature will be available outside of the US market.

In a similar move, Apple also updated its digital voice assistant Siri to help users in the USA diagnose the COVID-19 disease. As is the case with Amazon’s Alexa, Siri’s advice too is based on information available on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

If you’re not based in the US, you can seek help from Google Assitant. When you ask questions such as “Ok Google, how do I know if I have coronavirus?”, Google Assistant will then provide all the symptoms that are provided by the World Health Organisation. Additionally, it’ll you information on which age-group is most likely in danger and on the mortality rate.