Samsung announced a number of laptops at their Unpacked event yesterday, but for some reason omitted their most anticipated model – the super-cheap Samsung Galaxy Book Go, which is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon processor.

Winfuture has however decided not to leave us hanging and have posted all the details of the device themselves, which can be seen below:

The affordable ARM-powered Windows laptop is set to cost only 449 Euro, which is much closer to the actual price consumers are likely willing to pay, considering the performance and compatibility issues the platform brings.

The Samsung Galaxy Book Go has a 14-inch Full HD IPS screen (non-touch) display, is powered by the mid-range Snapdragon 7c octacore processor running at 2.5 Ghz, 4 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage (microSD expandable) and with LTE connectivity.

A version with the more powerful Snapdragon 8cx Gen3 processor, 8GB RAM and 5G support is reportedly also in the works, but it is not known when this will be released.

The Galaxy Book Go has otherwise a 42.3 watt-hour battery with 25 watts charging via the USB Type-C port.

There are also Bluetooth 5.1, ac-WLAN, Miracast, one Type-C and one USB-A port. It features fingerprint biometrics via the power button.

A version without LTE is expected to be available for only $349 in the USA.

It is not known exactly when the devices are expected to hit the market yet.